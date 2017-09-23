NU opens title retention bid in UAAP badminton

NATIONAL University overcame University of the Philippines, 4-1, to open its bid for fourth straight men’s crown on a bright note in the UAAP Season 80 badminton tournament yesterday at the Rizal Memorial Badminton Hall.

Keeyan Gabuelo leveled the tie for the Bulldogs, winning the second singles over CK Clemente, 21-15, 21-12, right after the Fighting Maroons seized the opening singles courtesy of JM Bernardo, a 24-22, 21-14 winner over Mike Minuluan.

NU then swept its doubles matches, as Alvin Morada and Alem Palmares outlasted Betong Pineda and Bernardo, 21-13, 10-21, 21-15, and Minuluan and Christian Cuyno edged Clemente and Paul Gonzales, 21-18, 15-21, 21-15.

Morada then sealed the deal for the Bulldogs with a 21-18, 23-25, 21-14 conquest of Vinci Manuel in the third singles.

NU, which tied idle Ateneo in second place, stretched its winning run to 28 ties dating back from 2014.

In other ties, De La Salle overwhelmed Adamson University, 5-0, to grab the solo lead at 2-0, while University of Santo Tomas prevailed over University of the East, 4-1, to join UP at 1-1.