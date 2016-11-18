NU Pep Squad guns for 4-peat

National University (NU) Pep Squad eyes to bag their fourth straight title in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Cheerdance Competition 2016 on Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum.

As they travelled back in time with an evolution-inspired performance in 2015, the NU Pep Squad will move forward to the future as they will reboot, reset, and reformat, showcasing the transformer theme.

UAAP will use the judging system that it has utilized since 2013 where the eight judges will be divided into two groups, namely the cheer panel and the dance panel.

Each member of the cheer panel will be assigned to different categories such as stunts, pyramids, tosses, and tumbling, and can give a maximum 100 points on the respective category.

In the dance panel, the four judges will give scores based on the criteria of overall effect with 10 points, choreography with 30 points, technique with 40 points, and group execution with 20 points.

Last year, NU bagged completed a three-peat feat, garnering 668 points, besting the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Salinggawi Dance Troupe’s African-themed show that tallied 651.5 points and University of the Philippines (UP) Pep Squad’s “utak at puso” inspired routine that garnered 610.5 points.

The NU Pep Squad rocked an American-Indian themed performance, defending their title in 2014. NU dethroned the 2012 champions UP Pep Squad after executing an Arabian-inspired act, garnering 696.5 points in 2013.

Eight-time champion UP Pep Squad withdrew their participation in the 2016 edition last October 26.

Since the UP Pep Squad did not receive any reply from the organizers, the team refused to participate in the upcoming competition.

“From our first request for an informal meeting, to the letter of protest advised by the organizers themselves, we have exhausted all our efforts to reach a resolution. We have repeatedly sought out the delegated individuals to no avail. And after many weeks, months, and now a year of waiting, our issues and questions remain unresolved,” the UP Pep Squad said in a released statement.

Giving thanks to the UP community for their support, the UP Pep Squad held a pep rally at the UP College of Human Kinetics Gymnasium on Wednesday.

To open the competition at 2:00 p.m., the De La Salle University (DLSU) Animo Squad will perform first, followed by the UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe, Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) Blue Babble Battalion, Far Eastern University (FEU) Cheering Squad, Adam­son University (AdU) Pep Squad, University of the East (UE) Pep Squad, and NU Pep Squad.