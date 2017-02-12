NU routs Adamson for solo lead

National University (NU) overpowered Adamson University, 25-15, 25-22, 25-19, to take the solo lead in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament on Sunday at The Arena in San Juan City.

Middle blocker Jaja Santiago was unstoppable, fired 15 points including seven aces and thre eblocks to tow the Lady Bulldogs to third straight victory.

Open hitter Aiko Urdas added eight points while power-hitting Jorelle Singh chipped in seven markers.

Playmaker Jasmine Nabor displayed 29 excellent sets for the Lady Bulldogs who scored 26 attacks, 11 aces and seven block points.

Adamson absorbed its third loss in as many games.

Gema Galanza led the Lady Falcons with 10 points while Bernadette Flora and Ronjean Momo contributed a combined 15-point output.

In the men’s division, Ateneo de Manila University toppled Far Eastern University, 25-18, 25-15, 25-19, to stay unblemished in the three games.

Reigning Most Valuable Player Marck Espejo topscored for the Blue Eagles with 12 points while team captain Karl Baysa added 10 hits as Ateneo regained the solo top spot.

In the other game, Bryan Bagunas and Fauzi Ismail combined for 42 points as NU posted a 24-26, 25-17, 25-23, 28-26 win over Adamson.

The Bulldogs improved to 2-1 while the Soaring Falcons dropped to 0-3.