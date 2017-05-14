NU, San Beda score in Fr. Martin Cup

The National University Bulldogs and the San Beda Red Lions posted big wins on Saturday in the ongoing 23rd Fr. Martin Cup Summer Basketball tournament.

The Bulldogs, led by Matt Salem and Chino Mosqueda held off the Centro Escolar University Scorpions, 87-72, in Group A of the senior division at the St. Placid gymnasium inside the San Beda-Manila campus in Mendiola.

The Red Lions banked on the inside plays of Ralph Penuelos and Kenneth in the closing minutes to get past the Manuel L. Quezon University Stallions, 78-74.

Salem and Mosqueda knocked in 14 and 10 points for the Bulldogs, who coasted to their second straight victory.

Penuelos scored on a charity while Mocon struck with a triple in 26.4 seconds to give the Red Lions a 73-67 cushion in the final moments of the game.

In other game, the Letran Knights drew 21 points from Matthew Bernabe as they prevailed over Diliman College, 93-68, and earn their third win in four games in Group A.

In the junior division, the Chiang Kai Shek Blue Dragons got 31 points from Jhon Flores and fended off University of Santo Tomas, 101-96.

The Blue Dragons picked up their first win in Group A, and they are behind leader San Sebastian College (3-1).

The San Beda-Rizal Red Cubs, with Carlo Obenza firing 16 points, picked up win no. 2 in Group B at the expense of Hope Christian School, 80-72.

Jielo Razon scored 14 points for the Perpetual Help Junior Altas in their 79-76 beating of the Letran Squires.

University of the East won be default in the opening match in the women’s side.