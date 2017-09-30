NU shuttlers in Final Four

DEFENDING men’s champion National University fashioned out a 5-0 victory over Ateneo to secure the first Final Four slot in the UAAP Season 80 badminton tournament yesterday.

Alvin Morada, Keeyan Gabuelo and Mike Minuluan hurdled their singles matches, while the pairs of Minuluan and Christian Cuyno, and Morada and Alem Palmares also won in doubles as the Bulldogs extended their perfect run to 30 ties at the Rizal Memorial Badminton Hall.

NU’s winning streak is currently the second longest in any sport in the league next to the school’s 54 consecutive victories in women’s basketball.

The loss was the first for the Blue Eagles after opening the season by winning the first three consecutive ties.

De La Salle and University of the Philippines tied Ateneo in second place at 3-1 following identical 5-0 wins over University of the East and Adamson University, respectively.

The Red Warriors dropped at 1-4, while the Falcons fell at 0-5.