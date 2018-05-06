NU, St. Francis notch wins in Fr. Martin Cup tourney

The National University Bulldogs and the St. Francis of Assissi College Doves won closely fought wins over separate rivals in the ongoing 24th Fr. Martin Cup summer tournament at the St. Placid gymnasium inside the San Beda-Mendiola campus in Manila.

Manuel Mosqueda fired 18 points as the Bulldogs held off repeated comebacks to beat the Letran Knights, 82-81, in the senior action in this cagefest, which is supported by Cocolife.

Adolfo Tolosa knocked in 13 points for the Doves as they stopped Emilio Aguinaldo College, 71-69.

In another senior action, Adama Diakhite hit 30 points for the Diliman College Blue Dragons in their 80-60 smashing of the Frankie Lim-coached University of Perpetual Help Altas.

In the junior division, the San Beda Red Cubs posted back-to-back wins, first getting 13 points from Kent Pelipel in their 115-37 demolition of Kidzhots.

Josiah Alcantara drilled in 16 points for the Red Cubs as they won over First City Providential College of Bulacan, 90-55.

Diliman Preparatory School escaped with an 80-79 triumph over Paco Catholic Foundation.