NU stuns La Salle in UAAP 80 women’s volleyball

THE National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs upset the defending champions, the La Salle Lady Spikers, after five grueling sets on Sunday in Season 80 of the University Athletics Association of the Philippines (UAAP).

With the win, the Lady Bulldogs remain the only undefeated team in the women’s volleyball tournament with a 4-0 win-loss record. La Salle dropped to 3-1.

Captain Jaja Santiago led NU with a dominant performance to stop the Lady Spikers, 26-24, 19-25, 22-25, 25-17, 16-14, in front of a huge crowd at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.