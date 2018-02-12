NU survives UE, grabs solo lead in UAAP

Jaja Santiago starred as National University (NU) hammered out a 25-15, 18-25, 25-23, 25-19 victory against the pesky University of the East (UE) to stay unscathed in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 women’s volleyball on Sunday at The Arena in San Juan City.

Santiago, a national team mainstay, sizzled with 23 points highlighted by 18 attacks and three blocks as the Lady Bulldogs cruised to their third win in as many games.

Roselyn Doria chimed in 12 points for National U, which got a confidence booster heading into its titanic clash against defending champion and unbeaten De La Salle University (2-0 win-loss record).

After squandering a one-set lead and going on a shaky third set, NU regrouped in time to repulse the hard-fighting UE side.

Led by the 6-foot-5 Santiago, the Babes Castillo-mentored belles broke away from a tight battle early in the fourth frame as they built a commanding 19-13 lead to seal the win.

Mary Ann Mendrez and Shaya Adorador paced the tough-luck Lady Warriors with 11 points apiece. UE remained winless in three outings.

Meanwhile, in the men’s division, Marck Espejo and Ron Medalla fueled defending titlist Ateneo De Manila University to a lopsided 25-22, 25-15, 25-23 victory over University of Sto. Tomas.

Four-time Most Valuable Player Espejo erupted for 16 points built on 14 spikes and two blocks while fellow open hitter Medalla drilled in 14 markers for the Blue Eagles.

It was Ateneo’s second straight win after a shocking straight sets defeat to Far Eastern University, wherein the former’s 30-game winning roll over two seasons came to an end.

Manuel Medina finished with 10 points while Joshua Umandal added nine markers for the Tigers, who fell to their first loss against two wins.

In the second game, NU jumped back to the winning track as it walloped UE, 25-14, 25-19, 25-12.

Fauzi Ismail exploded with 18 points anchored on 15 kills while Bryan Bagunas tallied 17 markers as the Bulldogs erased the stigma of their straight sets setback to Ateneo.

Clifford Inoferio was the only bright spot as he scored 10 points for the Red Warriors, who stumbled to a 0-3 slate and had its losing skid stretched to nine games dating back to last season.