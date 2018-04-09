NU, UE triumph to stay in F4 race

National University (NU) and University of the East (UE) beat separate foes with 1-0 scorelines to keep their respective Final Four hopes alive in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 80 men’s football on Sunday at the Far Eastern University (FEU)-Diliman Football Field in Quezon City.

Owen Padernal struck NU’s lone goal in the 72nd minute while goalkeeper Chris Perocho made crucial saves as they downed FEU.

The No. 5 Bulldogs improved to a 5-1-6 win-draw-loss record for 16 points, just one marker adrift of No. 4 De La Salle University.

The No. 7 Tamaraw Booters, on the other hand, fell to the brink of elimination with nine markers on a 2-3-6 slate.

Meanwhile, Jasper Absalon hit the game-winner in the 48th, propelling UE past the bottom-dwelling Adamson University.

Absalon hiked the No. 6 Red Warriors’ tally to 16 points on a 5-1-6 card. UE only trails NU in goal difference.

The also-ran Falcons remained winless in 13 games.

In the day’s final game, University of Santo Tomas (UST) and tournament host La Salle settled for a 1-1 draw.

Yoshi Koizumi scored the opener off a free kick for the Green Booters but the Golden Booters equalized via captain Ian De Castro’s header.

UST kept its hold of No. 3 with 19 points on five wins and four draws against three losses. La Salle stayed in the magic four with 17 markers on a 5-2-5 sheet.