NU, UST draw in Ang Liga Season 15

National University (NU) and defending champion University of Sto. Tomas (UST) shared the spoils in a goalless draw in the top division of the Ang Liga Season 15 collegiate football tournament on Saturday at the Blue Pitch in Circuit, Makati City.

Both teams out of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines churned out scoring chances but goalkeepers Hayeson Pepito of NU and Zaldy Abraham of UST made crucial saves to preserve the result.

With the scoreless stalemate, the NU Booters hiked their tally to seven points to regain the pole position with a one marker-lead over the streaking University of the Philippines.

The Golden Booters, on the other hand, climbed to the fourth spot with four points, surpassing idle San Beda College.

Meanwhile, the two Division 1 matches at the San Beda Football Field in Mendiola, Manila were cancelled due to unplayable pitch.

San Beda and College of St. Benilde were not able to play anew while cellar-dwellers University of the East and Emilio Aguinaldo College missed out on a chance to notch a breakthrough win.

The lone second division fixture pitting Ateneo De Manila University’s junior squad and leading NU’s reserve team at the Blue Pitch was also postponed.