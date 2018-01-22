Nuclear power: Clean and deadly

THE Bataan Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP) is the only commercial nuclear energy facility within the Asean region. The 620-megawatt power plant was being readied for operation in 1985. Then the 1986 Chernobyl disaster in the former Soviet Union happened. Dozens of responding firemen were the first to die from exposure to radiation but the total death toll and extent of the effects on health and the environment from the radioactive fallout from Chernobyl will never be known. “It is estimated that people will not be able to reside in the area for 24,000 years,” Fox News reported last week.

In 2008, a bill was filed in the House of Representatives authorizing the re-commissioning of the BNPP and providing funds for its rehabilitation. Alas, the plans came to a halt when in March 2011 Japan was hit by a 9-magnitude earthquake. A 15-meter high tsunami knocked out the power supply of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant resulting in the meltdown of its three reactors. “Their uranium fuel rods liquefied like candle wax, dripping to the bottom of the reactor vessels in a molten mass hot enough to burn through the steel walls and even penetrate the concrete floors below” (New York Times, November 19, 2017).

The melted fuel was located last year, more than six years after the disaster. Special radiation resistant robots had to be developed to enter the destroyed plants and find the melted fuel. Now billions of dollars are being invested to develop the robots that will remove the fuel. The actual removal of the fuel from the reactors is estimated to begin by 2021 while the clean-up operations will take up to 40 years.

Meanwhile, the Department of Energy is again considering adding nuclear power to the country’s energy mix. Last November, the department entered into a memorandum of cooperation with Russian nuclear energy agency Rosatom. Rosatom is participating in the audit and assessment of the BNPP, and will help conduct feasibility studies on the application of small modular nuclear power plants in the Philippines. Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi has also aired the possibility of acquiring floating nuclear power plants. Quoting the secretary: “Russia is already doing that (building floating nuclear facilities), which we can bring in the country at around 60 megawatts,” and such “floating facility is targeted for deployment in island provinces” (Business World, January 15, 2018).

Submarines and icebreakers have been powered by small nuclear reactors since the 1950s. Floating nuclear power plants to energize off-grid areas, however, is something new. The “Akademik Lomonosov,” Russia’s first floating nuclear power plant, has been 10 years in the making and was completed only recently. It will be towed from St. Petersburg to Murmansk in May where it will be fueled by October before being towed to its final destination. The plant cannot move by itself but must be towed or transported aboard a ship. There are no existing internationally adopted guidelines on transporting or moving floating nuclear plants according to Norway’s government (Aftenposten, July 22, 2017). Norway had objected to Russia’s plan to tow Akademik Lomonosov along the Norwegian coastline.

Small modular reactors (SMRs) are seen as a safe, flexible alternative to larger reactors. As already mentioned, small reactors have been used in submarines, icebreakers, and on aircraft carriers and at universities for decades. However, the challenge is to make them commercially viable.

Thirty countries are using nuclear energy with 450 reactors producing 11 percent of the world’s energy. Sixty reactors are currently under construction, 21 of which are in China (International Atomic Energy Agency, 2017). Within the European Union, nuclear power plants in 14 of the EU’s 28 member states generate 30 percent of electricity produced within the EU. France is the one country in the world that relies most heavily on nuclear power, with 72 percent of its electricity supplied by nuclear energy facilities.

Nuclear energy is low in carbon emissions and thus desirable compared to coal and other fossil fuels seen from a climate change perspective. It is reliable and stable compared to the intermittent solar, wind and hydro power, and thus ideal as base load. International standards have been established to deal with safety and security aspects of operating and decommissioning nuclear energy plants. However, until now, the world has not found a sustainable way of dealing with the radioactive waste, including the highly radioactive spent fuel. Even within the EU, most radioactive waste is still only being stored temporarily (EU, May 5, 2017).

Before the Philippines embraces nuclear power, it must have a comprehensive plan for managing radioactive waste. Radioactive waste can’t be thrown into the sea or dumped on a vacant lot, neither will face masks and handkerchiefs protect us from contaminated air. Do we have the resources to deal with a disaster and its aftermath? Embarking on a nuclear energy program requires detailed, comprehensive planning with a long-term perspective.