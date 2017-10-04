Nude lippies for every Filipina skin tone

While Filipinas are avid fans of nude lippies, finding one that does not end white washed at the end of the day is still a struggle.

As such, international beauty brand Maybelline, who enjoys a loyal following in the country, now offers complexion-flattering nude shades with Color Sensational Inti-Matte Nudes.

Infused with warm and golden undertones, the Inti-Matte Nudes aims to feel like a second skin. Its matte pigments and moisturizing formula gives lips effortless matte sophistication. As such, it proudly bears the tag, “my lips but better”

There are ten shades that to choose from, Nude Illusion, Make Me Blush, Touch of Nude, Just A Teaser, Chili Nude, Pretty Please, Almond Pink, Toasted Brown, Raw Cocoa and Walnut.