Nueva Ecija gov to pursue war vs drugs

PALAYAN CITY, Nueva Ecija: Despite the suspension of “Oplan Tokhang,” Gov. Czarina Umali on Thursday vowed to continue the war against illegal drugs in the province and rehabilitate drug users.

Umali on Thursday presented the initial batch of 100 drug surrenderers to undergo rehabilitation at the Mega Rehab Center during the launch of United Stand Against Dangerous Drugs (USADD) in Palayan City.

The surrenderers are part of 28,331 who earlier reported to the police and expressed willingness to undergo treatment at the mega rehabilitation center in Fort Magsaysay.

Nueva Ecija is currently top in the region in terms of surrenderers, according to provincial director Senior Supt. Antonio Yarra, among them 1,441 pushers and 26,890 users .

The USADD was undertaken by the provincial government aimed for the advocacy and awareness, information, rehabilitation and empowerment of local and barangay (village) officials as frontliners to eradicate illegal drugs.

Yarra added that while the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency remains the leading agency to enforce anti-drug operations, the police are only authorized to assist and support the conduct of the drive.