Nueva Ecija massacre suspect arrested

“She wants to end our relationship and be with her American boyfriend that’s why I killed her.”

Thus said Jessie Tesoro, who butchered his live-in partner Jennifer Caballero using a bolo, her mother and four other family members in San Leonardo, Nueva Ecija on Friday.

Tesoro, 41 (not 34 as the police earlier reported) was arrested in a follow up operation by Nueva Ecija police team and Tarlac police in Barangay Cut-Cut 1, Tarlac City at about 8 p.m. on Friday.

Tesoro told The Manila Times that Jennifer told him on Thursday night that she was leaving him to live with her American boyfriend who is the real father of her three-year-old daughter.

“I almost lost my mind. Her fa­mily knew about it and hid the truth from me that’s why I killed them all while they were sleeping,” he said.

Before the massacre the suspect said he had been drinking since Thursday afternoon but said he is not using drugs.

Tesoro admitted that using a bolo he hacked Jennifer after their argument then went on to kill her mother Leonila, 65; her brother Sergio Caballero, 25; her sister Aby Mylene Caballero; her brother-in-law Sonny Custodio; and Joshua Caballero, 10, who were all asleep.

One of the survivors, Analyn Caballero-Custodio, Jennifer’s sister, although wounded, ran with her one-year-old daughter to the house of their neighbor Catlyn Seranon. The caretaker of the victims’ rented house in Barangay Adorable, identified as Elena Miranda, immediately called the police.

Tesoro said he hurriedly left the house and hailed a tricycle passing by and went to his hometown in Capas, Tarlac.

He showed no remorse while detained at the San Leonardo Police Station and the victims’ relatives requested that he be handcuffed for fear that he might go on killing more people.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the six victims are appealing for help to claim their bodies from the funeral parlor in San Leonardo which is charging them P15,000 each for the body. Local officials of San Leonardo earlier pledged to extend assistance to the victims’ family but could not shoulder all the funeral expenses.

It was learned that Jennifer and Tesoro rented the house only a few months ago and took in her mother and siblings before the gruesome killings happened.