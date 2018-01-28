Nueva Ecija PNP gets added force vs motorcycle-riding criminals

CABANATUAN CITY, Nueva Ecija: A 172-strong augmentation force has arrived here to help the Police Provincial Office in its intensified crime prevention efforts. Supt. Eliseo Tanding, Nueva Ecija police director, said the group that arrived here on Friday would help the local police in conducting simultaneous checkpoints against motorcycle- riding suspects and motorcycle riding criminals. The troops are from the Regional Mobile Force Company (RMFC) headed by Supt. Rommel Batangan, contingent commander. Tanding said the checkpoints are aimed at curbing motorcycle-related incidents within the province. Recently, most crimes in the province particularly murder were found to have been perpetrated by gunmen riding in motorcycles. Among the most recent cases were the killings of retired priest Marcelito Paez of the Diocese of San Jose in Jaen town; Mary Ann Hernandez, administrative chief of the office of Gov. Czarina Umali in Talavera town; and a couple in Santa Rosa town.

PNA