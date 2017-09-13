NUJP condemns PNP’s order to withhold spot reports

THE National Union of Journalists in the Philippines (NUJP) condemned the Philippine National Police (PNP)’s reissuance of a memorandum to withhold spot reports from the media.

“The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines demands that Philippine National Police Chief Ronald dela Rosa immediately rescind what is clearly an illegal order to withhold spot reports from media.” NUJP Secretary General Dabet Panelo said in a statement o Wednesday.

NUJP, through Panelo, called on police commanders of regional offices not to follow the PNP’s order.

“A police spot report is a public document that should be available to everyone, not just media, in the principle of transparency and accountability,” Panelo said.

According to Panelo, the issuance of press releases as an alternative to spot reports was not acceptable. He said press releases were sanitized and angled to favor PNP, making it not objective as a source.

“There is absolutely no reason why the agency sworn to ‘serve and protect’ the people should cloak its operations in secrecy,” Panelo said.

“We urge colleagues to raise our collective voice in condemnation of this blatant efforts to withhold the truth and, if needed, to be ready to seek all legal redress,” Panelo added.

PNP reissued a memorandum that spot reports written by the police in on-going criminal investigations were not allowed to be obtained by news agencies.

Chief Superintendent Dionardo Carlos, PNP spokesperson, said in a press briefing in Camp Crame that the only reports that media men may obtain were press releases, press statements, and news releases. RJ CARBONELL