Number coding lifted on April 28

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will suspend the implementation of the number coding scheme on April 28.

MMDA chief Tomas “Tim” Orbos on Tuesday ordered the suspension of the scheme since April 28 is a holiday in Metro Manila because of the holding of the 30th Summit of Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

However, the cities of Makati and Las Piñas are excluded from the suspension order.

The MMDA has designated Sen. W. Diokno Boulevard, Jalandoni Street, A. De la Rama Street, Bukaneg Street, Arnaiz Street, Makati Avenue and Parkway Drive as “Special Asean Lanes” where “stop and go scheme” will be implemented from April 26 to 30. Nelson S. Badilla