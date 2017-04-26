Number coding lifted on May 1

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will suspend the implementation of the number coding scheme on May 1, Labor Day.

The agency clarified that the traffic scheme will be implemented on April 27 and 28 because some delegates to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit are staying in Makati city.

Malacañang has declared April 28 a special non-working day.

MMDA chief Tomas “Tim” Orbos on Tuesday ordered the suspension of the number coding scheme since April 28 is a holiday in Metro Manila because of the holding of the 30th Summit of Leaders of the Asean to be held at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.

The MMDA has designated Sen. W. Diokno Boulevard, Jalandoni Street, A. De la Rama Street, Bukaneg Street, Arnaiz Street, Makati Avenue and Parkway Drive as “Special Asean Lanes” where “stop and go scheme” will be implemented from April 26 to 30.

These roads will be closed to motorists whenever Asean delegates are passing by. Vehicles exiting Paseo and going to Arnaiz should turn right to Benavidez Street, right to Trasierra, then left to Gamboa and right to Rufino to Chino Roces Avenue or Javier Street.

Motorists may also take a U-turn to Amorsolo/Rufino then right to Fernando towards their destination.

Meanwhile, motorists using Roxas Blvd. should left at P. Burgos, Kalaw or UN Avenue then turn right at Taft, right at Buendia or EDSA then left to Roxas Boulevard to their destination.

Northbound motorists should turn right at EDSA, Arnaiz or Buendia then left at Taft and left at UN Avenue or Finance Road. Nelson S. Badilla