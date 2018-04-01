Number coding scheme back on Monday except for city, provincial buses–MMDA

EXCEPT for city and provincial buses, the number coding scheme that is being enforced on private and public utility vehicles (PUVs) to ease traffic congestion in Metro Manila will be restored starting on Monday, an official of the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said.

MMDA Assistant General Manager Jojo Garcia said that as of Sunday afternoon, vehicular traffic in major thoroughfares of Metro Manila has remained moderate despite the expected influx of holiday goers from the provinces back to the metropolis.

The number coding scheme bans vehicles from plying roads on assigned days based on the ending numbers on their license plates.

Below is a schedule:

Monday: 1 and 2

Tuesday: 3 and 4

Wednesday: 5 and 6

Thursday: 7 and 8

Friday: 9 and 0

JAMES KONSTANTIN GALVEZ