Number of Grab, Uber units limited to 45,000

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has issued a memorandum circular setting a “common supply base” of 45,000 transport network vehicles in Metro Manila.

The LTFRB also set a cap of 500 units for Metro Cebu and 200 for Pampanga.

All valid and existing permits to operate transport network vehicles and those with pending applications are deemed included in the common supply base set, according to the circular.

The validity of existing permits to operate transport network vehicles shall remain effective subject to the new terms and conditions as may be prescribed by the board, it stated.

“The numbers we arrived at were based on the data given to us by both TNCs (transport network companies), considering dual [affiliation], part time, full time, number of bookings, as well as churn rate,” LTFRB Board Member Aileen Lizada said.

“We have steered away from the exclusivity of the [transport network vehicles]. So if you are granted a franchise for a [transport network vehicle service], you can be accredited with everyone,” she added.

The circular was published on January 19, 2018 and will take effect after 15 days of publication.