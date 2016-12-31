Number of men with HIV surges

The number of men infected with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) surged in November and most of those who got the virus belong to the 25-34 age group, according to the HIV/AIDS and ART Registry of the Philippines.

The report showed that 96 percent of the 758 new cases recorded in November 2016 were men. More than half of these are aged 25 to 34, while 29 percent are in the 15-24 age group. A majority of the infections were obtained through sex with other men.

The National Capital Region (NCR) had the most number of cases with 301, followed by Calabarzon with 108 cases, Central Luzon, 73, Central Visayas, 72 and Davao, 47.

There are now 38,872 Filipinos living with the virus.

Five of the new female patients were pregnant.

HIV is transmitted through sexual contact, needle sharing among injecting drug users, and mother-to-child transmission.

As of November, 466 patients began their antiretroviral therapy (ART).

At present, 17,388 persons living with HIV are undergoing ART, which is given free to those with high viral loads.

The report said all of 21 deaths recorded in November were male — 17 were in the 25-34 age group, two in the 35-49 age group, one was 24 years old and another was 54 years old.

Since 1984, 1,932 Filipinos have dies of the disease.

PNA