Number of precincts in VP recount trimmed

The Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), has limited the clustered precincts due for recount in connection with the election protest filed by former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. against Vice President Maria Leonor Robredo.

The order allows the release of ballot boxes that are not needed in the recount from protective custody.

In its July 12, 2016 precautionary protection order, the PET ordered the Commission on Elections to prepare covered election materials, including ballot boxes and their contents, automated election equipment and records, from over 92,500 clustered precincts used in the May 2016 polls.

However, in a resolution dated October 10, the PET reduced this number to 46,768 clustered precincts as these were the only clustered precincts subject of Marcos’ electoral protest and Robredo’s counter-protest.

“Given the delimited scope of the protest [and counter protest], there is no more purpose in further preserving the ballot boxes and other election paraphernalia corresponding to the 45,751 clustered precincts,” said the resolution.

Marcos wants a manual recount of votes from 36,445 clustered precincts in Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Basilan, Cebu Province, Leyte, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Masbate, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte, Bukidnon, Iloilo Province, Bohol, Quezon, and Batangas, including Western Samar, Misamis Oriental, Camarines Sur, second district of Northern Samar, Palawan, Albay, Zamboanga Sibugay, Misamis Occidental, Pangasinan, Isabela, Iloilo City, Bacolod City, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City and Zamboanga City.

He also moved for the nullification of results from 2,756 clustered precincts in Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao and Basilan on the ground of harassment of voters, substituted voting, pre-shading of ballots, terrorism, intimidation, and other forms of electoral fraud.

In her counter-protest, Robredo wants a recount of 7,547 clustered precincts in the provinces of Mountain Province, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Bataan, Aklan, Capiz, Antique, Sarangani, Sulu, Sultan Kudarat, North Cotabato and South Cotabato.

The poll body last Monday started the decryption and printing of ballot images from three pilot provinces for the recount being sought by Marcos.

The decryption and printing of ballots cover precincts in the provinces of Iloilo, Camarines Sur and Negros Oriental, which will last for at least seven months.