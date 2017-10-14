Nuns, teacher injured in Cebu bus accident

Two nuns and a female teacher were injured when the driver of the school bus they were riding allegedly lost control of the vehicle in Sitio Catagman, Barangay Bonbon in Oslob town, southern Cebu on Saturday.

The driver, Roy Cubil, 33, is now detained at the Oslob police station.

Police Officer 1 Julius Sumilhig said Cubil was driving the Immaculate Heart of Mary Academy (IHMA) school bus at normal speed towards the south when it lost its brakes and fell on its side in the middle of the road at about 6 a.m.

Sumilhig said that more than 20 passengers comprised of nuns and teachers of the IHMA in Minglanilla town, southern Cebu were on board the school bus and three of them were slightly injured.

The victims were brought to a Cebu City hospital. Sumilhig said they could not divulge the names of the victims as requested by their fellow nuns and teachers.

RHEA RUTH ROSELL