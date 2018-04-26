Nur Misuari asks court permission to travel to Bangladesh

FORMER Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) Governor Nur Misuari is asking the Sandiganbayan’s Third Division to let him travel to Dhaka, People’s Republic of Bangladesh from May 2 to 10.

In an urgent motion, Misuari sought permission to travel in order “to attend the proceedings of the 45th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation” (OIC).

According to the motion, “he [Misuari] is expected to deliver his message during the plenary session of the proceeding of the ministerial meeting regarding the developments of the implementation of the peace agreement” between and among the government, the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), and the OIC.

The Office of the Ombudsman filed graft cases and malversation through falsification cases before the Sandiganbayan in May 2017 against Misuari and other individuals over the alleged anomalous procurement of Multi-Media Information Technology Package, Information Technology package, and educational materials.

The proceedings in the cases are suspended.

Misuari is out on bail. REINA TOLENTINO