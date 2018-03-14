Nurse tops PMA class of 2018

A REGISTERED nurse topped the 2018 graduating class at the Philippine Military Academy (PMA).

Jaywardene Galilea Hontoria, 25, of “Alab-Tala” Class will join the Philippine Navy based on the profile provided by Lt. Col. Reynaldo Balido, PMA spokesman.

Balido added that it would be the third year that an incoming lieutenant for the Navy topped the graduating class.

Before entering the PMA, Hontoria, the son of a farmer in Iloilo, first took his Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the West Visayas State University in La Paz, Iloilo City.

He also held three positions in the military’s cadet corps — brigade company commander, cadet-in-charge of the Archery Corps Squad and the Honor Committee.

Hontoria will also be awarded the Philippine Navy Saber, Presidential Saber, and the Chief of Staff Saber.

In the Top 10 of this year’s graduating class are: Hontoria, First Class Cadets Ricardo Liwaden, Jun-Jay Castro, Jessie Laranang, Leonore Andrea Japitan, Mark Jantzen Dacillo, Jezaira Buenaventura, Paolo Briones, Jayson Cimatu, and Micah Reynaldo. DEMPSEY REYES

