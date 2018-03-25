Nurse’s decomposing body found, doctor-partner dead

HERMOSA, Bataan: The decomposing body of a registered nurse was discovered while her physician live-in partner was found dead, both on Saturday, in separate houses in two villages here. Lharlyn Belleza, 32, was first to be found dead inside their bedroom on the second floor of the house she shared with and owned by Dr. Christian Cruz, 39, an anesthesiologist, in Barangay Mambog. Neighbors who refused to be named said they last saw Belleza opening the main gate of their compound on Tuesday and that since then the gate has remained closed.

They could not say when they last saw the doctor. Larry Soyangco, who arrived and viewed the body, refused to confirm that the body was that of his daughter Lharlyn. The body was bloated and smelly. He told police that he would bring other relatives to help him identify the body. Police said the other relatives positively identified the victim. An embalmer who also asked not to be identified said that based on the condition of the body of the nurse, she has been dead for four days. Cruz, son of a former three-term mayor of Hermosa, reportedly locked himself inside a room in his father’s house in Barangay Palihan where he was found unconscious on Saturday past noon. He was brought to the Bataan Peninsula Medical Center in Dinalupihan, Bataan, where he was declared dead. Years ago, Cruz ran for mayor of Hermosa but lost. Chief Insp. Joey Sampaga, Hermosa police chief, said cause of the couple’s death is still under investigation pending result of an autopsy.