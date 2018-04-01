ADDRESSING millions of Christians celebrating Easter Sunday, President Rodrigo Duterte reminded Filipinos that Jesus Christ’s triumph from death is a message for us to “nurture humility and forgiveness in our hearts.”

Today, Catholic churches nationwide lift the veil of today and adorn altars with flowers once more to commemorate Christ’s resurrection from death in atonement for the sins of mankind, the core belief of Christianity.

Churches held vigil late Saturday, with priests blessing the sacred fire and lighting the huge paschal candle, representing the light of Christ conquering darkness or death.

In some churches like the EDSA Shrine in Mandaluyong, the traditional “Salubong” procession or encounter between the Risen Christ and the Blessed Mother followed immediately after the vigil.

In his Easter message, Duterte urged Filipinos to reflect on the sacrifices of Jesus Christ in offering his life to save mankind.

“I join our brothers and sisters in the Christian faith in celebrating Easter Sunday. Today we are called to thank the Lord for giving us His only Son to save the world from sin. It is also a time to glorify Jesus for His sacrifices so that we can live with renewed hope towards eternal salvation,” Duterte said.

“As we remember Christ’s triumph against death, may we nurture humility and forgiveness in our hearts as these will free us from the shackles of hatred and greed. For it is only by being selfless that we can truly say we are worthy of God’s love,” he added.

Duterte then encouraged Filipinos to make sacrifices for the greater good of the nation.

“Let us make this occasion more meaningful by offering aid to others, especially to those in need,” the President said.

“Let us pray for the welfare and safety of our countrymen and for lasting peace in our nation so that we can all work together in harmony towards real change,” he added. “I wish everyone a solemn and joyous Easter Sunday.”

In his Easter Sunday message in 2017, Duterte said that Christ’s resurrection should be a reminder for Filipinos that the country “deserves salvation from social ills” such as drugs, criminality, and corruption.

The President spent Holy Week at his home in Davao City.

Pope ‘ashamed’ young to inherit fractured world

Leading Holy Week rites at the Vatican, Pope Francis said he was “ashamed” that younger generations would inherit a world “fractured by divisions and wars.”

Speaking in Rome at the end of the traditional Good Friday Stations of the Cross procession, the pontiff said the world was “devoured by egotism in which the young, the sick, the old are marginalized.”

Amid tight security, around 20,000 faithful, many holding candles, gathered around Rome’s Colosseum for the religious ritual that evokes the path Jesus walked to his crucifixion.

The Italian capital has been put under tight surveillance following a week marked by a series of anti-terror arrests.

WITH AFP