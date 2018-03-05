Nurturing a child’s talents

Parents should know that children already have the skills one sort or other. Some kids will have a knack for singing, while others will excel in painting.

Letting them explore on their own is essential to discover and nurture their true gifts. For instance, motivating kids to participate in various activities is a good opportunity to discover their interests. Aside from stimulating their creativity, doing this will also help push children to explore their full potential.

While they are young, allowing kids to realize their talents is helpful in honing their skills. And parents are the number one support that they need.

To help nurture child’s gift, Promil Four i-Shine Talent Camp 6, a venue for children to play and learn, continuously commits into helping the next generation of talents and allow them to discover and develop skills set focused in the field of Art, Engineering, Dance, and Music.

Yvette Villegas, its brand manager, said that the i-Shine Talent Camp 6 brings a whole new fun, and learning experience for parents and their kids.

“We’re so excited to finally open the most exciting Talent Camp yet, where we will witness, once again, the awesome talents of the young participants,” Villegas added. “This year, we are also bringing back our camp masters on board, who will help discover, nurture, and inspire their talents so that they will shine brightly.”

This season, the Talent Camp showcases four different workshops namely, Music, Dance, Arts, and Engineering. Maestro Ryan Cayabyab returns as the camp master who will lead the Music Workshop, Teacher Georcelle Sy, of the G-Force Dance School for the Dance Workshop, Teacher Robert Alejandro and his team from Papemelroti for the Art Workshop, and a new set of workshops focused on Engineering to be led by Teacher Lei Sta. Maria of Engineering for Kids.

The Promil Four i-Shine Talent Camp 6 will run from April 2 to May 3. It will be conducted in different locations in Metro Manila and will be concluded through a recital on May 11 where the participants of all four workshops will perform.

The Talent Camp will also visit key cities in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao via roadshows to allow children outside Metro Manila to experience the thrill of the workshops.