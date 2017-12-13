Nuvali opens its award-winning and immersive lights and sound show

Visitors to Nuvali, the fastest growth center in Southern Luzon, can now immerse themselves amidst a field of over 5,000 LED bulbs that light up like an enchanted field of tulips dancing to jubilant hymns.

The amazing lights-and-sounds spectacle is held every night at Ayala Land’s largest eco-community estate, from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm and will run until January 8, 2018. The show is open to all guests and can be viewed at the Nuvali football field also known as The Fields, right beside its retail complex Ayala Malls Solenad.

Entitled the “Magical Field of Lights”, the show is the first-ever lights and sounds show to light up a whole outdoor field. The feat, which has earned Nuvali a Silver Stevie award for best exhibition display, is the sequel to last year’s maiden launch.

This edition has been upgraded with colorful light spheres scattered all over the fields. The Nuvali light and sound show team developed a combination of light-and-sound technology with inventive and dream-like choreographed light arrangements that fully embodied the spirit of Christmas.

It also features Instagram-worthy attractions like a 50-meter light tunnel, festive LED Christmas trees, and dandelion light installations. A Christmas fair that showcases traditional Filipino Christmas culinary treats complements the nightly spectacle on the fields.

“We engaged the best local artisans, engineers, and designers to come up with a truly captivating Christmas treat for residents and visitors to Nuvali,” said Jenn Chua, marketing manager for Nuvali.

This year, the audience will get to enjoy three new medleys featuring popular songs such as Kumukutikutitap by Ryan Cayabyab, Ang Pasko ay Sumapit, and Joy to the World.

Before and after watching the light and show, visitors can visit nearby Solenad mall to explore its shops and Christmas bazaars, or watch the latest films in any one of the four state-of-the-art theaters equipped with with Dolby Digital, Recliner Seats, and the latest in sound technology, Dolby Atmos. Nature lovers and adrenaline-junkies can also check out Nuvali’s outdoor adventure playground and teambuilding facilities to try out the roller coaster zipline, Asia’s tallest Free Fall, wall climbing and bike tracks. Families may also opt to enjoy the Christmas cool breeze and watch movies under the stars at the Nuvali Nightsky Cinema events in partnership with Skycable, Fox Movies and Cinema One with upcoming shows on December 2 & 3, and December 16.

Guests can also opt to stay a little longer for a Christmas staycation at the 150-room Seda Hotel Nuvali.

Nuvali expects to surpass last year’s total visitor count of more than 900,000 with guests coming from Metro Manila and nearby cities like Laguna, Cavite, and Batangas. Aside from spreading yuletide cheer, the show encourages the community to enjoy the outdoors and Nuvali’s wide open lush spaces which features a 35-kilometer mountain bike trail, a multi-functional lake, hiking paths, a wildlife and bird sanctuary, and a tree nursery and demo farm called Greens & Patches.

“By deriving inspiration from Nature and carefully studying the estate’s distinct landscape, the show would like to represent and highlight Nuvali’s generous 50-50 open-space to built-environment ratio,” said Chua.

At 2,290-hectares, Nuvali is the largest mixed use development of Ayala Land that is an integrated eco-community with over 400 shops at Ayala Malls Solenad, 150-room Seda Hotel, office buildings, an events place, QualiMed Hospital, 2 schools and over 6,000 residents in multiple residential developments by Ayala Land Premier, Alveo, Avida, and Amaia.