NWHR Golf Cup benefits scholarship fund

The New World Hotels and Resorts (NWHR) Golf Cup, a charity golf tournament for the benefit of Springboard Foundation was held last September 29 at The Orchard Golf and Country Club in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

The four-man team of Tonito Payumo of First Gen, Raymond Lacdao of RLX, Raffy David of PartsPro.ph, and Javier Berenguer-testa of Mondeal tours bagged the championship trophy with 64 Scramble points.

Finishing second with 68 points was the team of Vedit Kurangil, Diana Kurangil, Paul Carpio, and Jeff Green.

Rene Policarpio, Celso Villegas, Joey Yujuico, and Willie Pelino combined for 69 to finish third.

Lacdao copped the longest drive plum with 274 yards while Rafa Francisco claimed the nearest to the pin award with his six feet and three inches putt.

Springboard Foundation manager Melchor Vipinosa Jr. said the proceeds of the tournament would fund the scholarship of 16 underprivileged but deserving children.

The Golf Cup is the second sports-centered fundraising program of the NWHR after the Run and Raise charity fun runs held from 2015 to 2017.

AG New World Manila Bay, Philippine Airlines and Jeeves backed the tournament.