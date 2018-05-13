NYC to ‘continuously monitor’ youth councils

THE National Youth Commission (NYC) will monitor youth councils after the elections, according to its officer in charge (OIC).

The country will hold barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK or youth council) elections on May 14.

NYC OIC-Chairman Ronald Cardema, in a statement on Saturday, said the NYC would “continuously monitor the Sangguniang Kabataan, before and after elections.”

“If there is a National Police Commission overseeing the police, there is a National Youth Commission now that will monitor youth council leaders. If they fail, we will recommend their dismissal,” Cardema said in a forum in Quezon City on Saturday.

“We will no longer allow SK projects like basketball leagues, beauty contests, plate numbers. The Office of the President wants young people, the SK officials to lead in disaster response,” he added.

Cardema also said President Rodrigo Duterte wanted incoming youth leaders to orient the youth on the harmful effects of illegal drugs, basic survival and first-aid training, and mobilization during disaster and in helping the elderly during health emergencies, among others.

In an interview, Cardema said the NYC was coordinating with the Department of the Interior and Local Government, which has local government operations officers.

“They are partnering with NYC to monitor the SK,” he said.

Cardema also said the NYC would tell SK officials, through a memo, that they must assist in the implementation of the government’s policies for the youth.|

He said the NYC and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council would enter into a memorandum of agreement for SK officials to become deputies for disaster response.