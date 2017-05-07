NYFC Top 5 to represent PH in Bali camp

The Philippines’ participation in the Allianz Junior Football Camp has officially been secured.

Five teen footballers were handpicked on Saturday to represent the country in the said football camp in Bali.

Based on their performances in the National Youth Futsal Cup at the UA&P Gym, Malaya’s JM Mitra, Tuloy sa Don Bosco’s Michael Antillo and Archie Dela Cruz, Iloilo’s Konrad Soilurin, and Goshenland’s Aeron Tenollo were named to the Mythical Team, which earned them spots to the said football camp in Bali, where youth coaches of longtime Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich will facilitate.

This will be the first time a Philippine team was sent to the camp.

The two Filipinos who will impress the coaches in the Bali camp will get a rare opportunity to be coached by Bayern’s youth mentors right in their home base of Munich.

Despite La Salle-Greenhills winning it all in the tournament, no Greenie made the Top 5.

