NZ to help PH improve aviation revenue, ease of doing business

THE New Zealand envoy has affirmed Wellington’s support to help the Philippine government improve the ease of doing business and increase revenue collections from airlines, the Department of Finance (DoF) said in a statement on Tuesday.

New Zealand Ambassador to Manila David Strachan recently met with Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd.

Strachan said the World Bank has ranked New Zealand as No.1 in terms of ease of doing business, and offered to send an experts’ mission to Manila to help with ongoing initiatives to cut red tape and ensure a business-friendly environment.

“These experts will meet many government partners and other stakeholders and they will produce a series of recommendations that could contribute to the whole decision making process,” Strachan was quoted as having told Dominguez.

The Philippines can learn from New Zealand’s one-stop automated shop for business registrations, which has “resulted in immeasurable economic and social benefits,” the ambassador noted.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), Strachan said, can also adopt Airways New Zealand’s “Flight-Yield” automated aviation billing system to help raise more revenues from the fees that the government collects from airlines.

New Zealand’s Flight-Yield system automatically retrieves details of all flights from an air traffic management system and apply the appropriate charges for each air traffic control service used by each flight. This allows the computation of the correct fee for every flight by each airline.

Dominguez said he will endorse New Zealand’s experts’ mission, and direct the DoF’s anti-red tape czar and Undersecretary Gil Beltran to take part in it.

The mission has already gained support from the Department of Trade and Industry.

“We will welcome the support of Department of Finance to this initiative,” Strachan said.

Strachan said the Flight-Yield system was first presented by New Zealand to CAAP in December 2014, but nothing came of it.

According to the ambassador, it was presented anew to the CAAP board in October last year and that the finance committee, headed by Finance Undersecretary Karen Singson, would evaluate the proposal.

Dominguez is instructing Assistant Secretaries Mark Dennis Joven and Paola Alvarez to sit with CAAP officials and get the project going.