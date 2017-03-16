Thursday, March 16, 2017
    NZealand river recognized as 'legal person'

    NZealand river recognized as ‘legal person’

    By on At a Glance

    WELLINGTON: A New Zealand river revered by Maori has been recognized by parliament as a “legal person,” in a move believed to be a world first. Under legislation passed Wednesday that combines Western legal precedent with Maori mysticism, the Whanganui river has been formally declared a living entity. “(It) will have its own legal identity with all the corresponding rights, duties and liabilities of a legal person,” Attorney-General Chris Finlayson said. “The approach of granting legal personality to a river is unique.” The river, known by Maori as Te Awa Tupua, is the third longest in New Zealand.

    AFP

