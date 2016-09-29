NZealand to help boost PH dairy industry

COTABATO CITY: The New Zealand government has committed to provide technical support to the Philippines to boost the local dairy industry and benefit thousands of Filipinos.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol said Nathan Guy, New Zealand’s minister of primary industries, assured him of his country’s support to the Philippine dairy industry during a meeting recently in Piura, Peru.

Piñol said the assurance was made by Guy during a brief meeting while in Piura for a ministerial meeting on agriculture of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).

The meeting in Piura of agriculture officials from APEC member-states is part of preparations for the transnational economic bloc’s November 2016 summit proper in Lima, Peru.

Piñol said Guy told him they can tap Filipinos engaged in the dairy industry in New Zealand to help compatriots in the Philippines.

They agreed to organize a technical working group to formalize a plan on how to pursue such mutual cooperation venture.

JULMUNIR I. JANNARAL