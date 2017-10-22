Nzeusseu bags POW plum

Lyceum of the Philippines’ Mike Nzeusseu was named as the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 Press Corps Player of the Week for spearheading the completion of Pirates’ sweep of the elimination round.

The Cameroonian finished with 27 points, 21 rebounds, and two blocks as the Pirates beat San Beda in double overtime, 107-105, last Thursday to end the elimination round with a clean 18-0 card.

With the sweep, Lyceum automatically advances to the best-of-three finals where the Pirates face the winner of the stepladder playoffs that will begin on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Besides CJ Perez, Nzeusseu has been a big part of Lyceum’s transformation from the NCAA dormants to title contenders as the Season 92 Rookie of the Year averaged 11.4 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks this year.

“It’s really special,” Lyceum coach Topex Robinson said. “I think what transpired here is not just us but the whole LPU community – the culture, the tradition with LPU. It’s just something that I’m so grateful for.”

Nzeusseu beat Perez and Rey Nambatac of Letran for the weekly plum given by beat writers from broadsheets, tabloids, and online publications.