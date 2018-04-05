O, RONALDO!

American Tourister

American Tourister, the world’s leading lifestyle luggage, welcomes international football superstar and fashion icon, Cristiano Ronaldo, into its fold as the new brand ambassador for 2018. The five-time winner and current holder of the FIFA Ballon d’Or Award is a true legend of the game, and shares that aside from a passion for soccer, he has a heart for adventure.

For more information, visit www.samsonite.com.ph/brand-american-tourister.