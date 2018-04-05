O, RONALDO!

Friday, April 6, 2018
    American Tourister
    American Tourister, the world’s leading lifestyle luggage, welcomes international football superstar and fashion icon, Cristiano Ronaldo, into its fold as the new brand ambassador for 2018. The five-time winner and current holder of the FIFA Ballon d’Or Award is a true legend of the game, and shares that aside from a passion for soccer, he has a heart for adventure.

    For more information, visit www.samsonite.com.ph/brand-american-tourister.

