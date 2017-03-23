An oasis of calm and serenity in Boracay

With a “party island” label, Boracay is expectedly alive till the wee hours of the day, what with parties left and right.

But for those sun worshippers who flock to this island because of its pristine blue waters and dreamy white sand, an oasis of calm and serenity is what they just need.

Amidst the hustle and bustle of Boracay is a private villa that offers this oasis – the Sun Villa Hilltop. Located in Station 2, The Sun Villa Hilltop is a quiet refuge nestled in a lush tropical garden on top of a hill.

Perfect for those who seek a more intimate setting, the 12-room boutique hotel has cozy and comfortable rooms for relaxation and recreation.

The Pavilion Restaurant and Lounge is another feat where visitors can savor a variety of Filipino and other food specialties, drinks and snacks while gazing at the outdoor gardens and swimming pool.

Come afternoon, Sun Villa Hilltop’s swimming pool become the ideal place to laze around and take a dip and while watching the magnificent sunset.

Finally, if visitors opted for a long day of frolicking on the shores of Boracay, they can pamper and soothe their tired bodies afterwards with the villa’s SunSpa which offers a wide array of massages and other beauty services eds like Body Massage, Bentosa (Cupping) Body Massage or Stone Massage.

For more information, visit www.boracaysunresorts.com.ph.