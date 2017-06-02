OATHS TAKEN

New appointees of President Rodrigo Duterte (sixth from left) pose for a photo with the Chief Executive after their oath-taking in Malacañang on Thursday. The new appointees include The Manila Times Chairman Emeritus Dr. Dante A Ang (second from right), special envoy for international public relations; businessman Robert Coyiuto Jr. (fifth from left), presidential adviser on capital market development; The Manila Times columnist Brigido Dulay, deputy administrator of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration; retired general Danilo Lim (seventh from left), chairman of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority; former Senate president Edgardo Angara, special envoy to the European Union; and former House speaker Jose de Venecia Jr., special envoy to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
