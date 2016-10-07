Obama lauds role of Filipino-Americans

US President Barrack Obama recognized the contributions of Filipino-Americans, saying they have helped shape life in the United States.

In a statement during the celebration of Filipino-American History Month, Obama said he admired the optimism of early Filipinos who set foot in the US.

“The earliest Filipinos arrived at Morro Bay, California in the 16th century, and Filipino Americans have long played an integral role in shaping the life of our country. They have been the artists who challenge us, the educators who keep us informed, and the laborers of our growing economy. And throughout our history, they have served as members of our Armed Forces, helping safeguard our Nation and the values upon which we stand,” he said.

He also cited the Filipino-Americans who “stepped forward to join our military and fight back the tide of tyranny.”

“As we mark this special month, we celebrate the ways Filipino Americans have lent their unique voices and talents to changing our country for the better. Their immeasurable contributions to our Nation reaffirm that as Americans we will always be bound to each other in common purpose and by our shared hopes for the future,” Obama added.