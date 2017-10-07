Obama makes impassioned plea for clean energy in Argentina

CÓRDOBA, Argentina: Former US president Barack Obama made an impassioned plea on Friday (Saturday in Manila) for the world to embrace clean energy and overcome climate change at a gathering of experts in Argentina. Obama told an audience of government ministers, business leaders and young environmental activists they were part of a generation with the scientific means and imagination to begin to repair the planet. “This is no longer speculation, this is no longer an issue that we can put off, this is firmly in the present.” Obama said and added “we cannot condemn our children and their children to a future they cannot repair.” The two-day Green Economy conference in the central city of Cordoba heard from experts including Nobel economic laureate Edmund Phelps that the global fight for clean energy rests with businesses and ordinary people because governments were lagging behind.

Advertisements

AFP