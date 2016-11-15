Obama says US must continue to be ‘beacon of hope’

WASHINGTON: US President Barack Obama said Monday that America must continue to be a “beacon of hope” as the world goes through a period of great change.

Obama made the remark to reporters before setting out for a farewell visit to Europe where US allies are adjusting to the shock election of populist billionaire Donald Trump.

“This is a time of great change in the world, but America’s always been a pillar of strength and a beacon of hope to peoples around the globe. And that’s what it must continue to be,” Obama told a press conference. AFP

AFP/CC