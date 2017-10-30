Obscenity in high office

WHEN you have a chief legal adviser and a communication secretary using obscene language while speaking in a foreign land, or before a foreign audience, the signs are obvious that decency is not a qualification for appointment to public office—in this administration, at least.

Using vulgar language is definitely not an acceptable excuse “to relate” to an audience, as outgoing Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella did in defense of Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo and Communication Secretary Martin Andanar.

Andanar told Filipinos in the United Kingdom that European Union (EU) officials, who have expressed concern over the deaths tied to President Duterte’s war on illegal drugs, are “kulang pa saiyot,” meaning, are in need of more sex.

Panelo told the Swiss National Public Radio and Television Southeast Asia that he was “better in bed” and claimed to have been told that he “f***s like an 18-year-old” when he was still a bachelor.

After drawing flak for using what many deemed to be inappropriate language, Andanar said his remark was made in jest while Panelo claimed he was just playing with words to make his interviewers laugh.

However, GMANews Online reported that Karin Wenger, a journalist for the Swiss NPR who was in Cagayan De Oro City after covering the recently ended armed conflict in Marawi City, did not find Panelo’s joke funny at all.

“It doesn’t show any respect for women. It’s kind of concerning that someone in a position of power, reflects the government, has no respect … for women,” the report quoted Wenger as saying.

The dictionary defines vulgarity as the state of not having good taste, manners, politeness or something that is offensive or rude. It is characterized by ignorance of or lack of good breeding. It also means being rude, coarse, unrefined, obscene, crude, indecent.

Defending Panelo and Andanar was one of Abella’s last few official acts as presidential spokesman. He has been replaced by lawyer Harry Roque, an outgoing member of the House as the nominee of party-list Kabalikat ng Mamamayan (Kabayan).

Abella was a pastor at Hope of Asia and the Christian charismatic group Jesus Fellowship, Inc. which he founded in 1990. Prior to his appointment to the Duterte Cabinet, Abella was an executive with a Davao City-based agricultural products manufacturer and a local cooperative which he co-founded. He also established a school in Davao and worked as a columnist for local newspaper Sun Star Davao.

Andanar was a television news reader while Panelo was a publicity-conscious lawyer representing some of the most high-profile criminal cases in recent years.

Roque, who made a name as a lawyer advocating for human rights, is as publicity-hungry as Panelo and has also been heard using obscene language in his days as a lawyer and lawmaker.

Based on their background, Abella looks like a misfit in the circle of Duterte officials. Many times the President himself has used vulgar language in his public speeches and interviews with journalists, here and abroad.

As a spokesman of the President, we do expect Roque to make Duterte presidential in his public statements, given the personality and character he has shown before his new appointment.

Roque, who I have known since he was a congressional staffer in his youth, is also an example of a political butterfly. Before the campaign period for the 2016 elections, he allied himself with then Vice President Jejomar Binay, who was seen as a top contender for the presidency until he decided to seek a House seat under a little known party-list group.

He was a deputy minority leader at the House at the time of his appointment as presidential spokesperson. That means the new mouthpiece of the President allied himself with the opposition at the House.

Roque’s appointment has bolstered the presumption that vulgarity is something common among officials of the Duterte administration. The President’s supporters in the House of Representatives, from Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez down the line, have shown the same inappropriate behavior, particularly during the congressional hearings on Sen. Leila de Lima’s alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade at the New Bilibid Prison.

With the likes of Andanar, Panelo, and Roque, not to mention Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre and Solicitor General Jose Calida, how could we teach the young generation that vulgarity is inappropriate?

I guess the Department of Education (DepEd) should redouble efforts to make the curriculum stronger on good manners and right conduct. Children should also be more discerning to know what’s right from wrong, and to choose to do the right thing.

Republic Act 6713, or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, has been utterly disregarded. That’s why the administration’s campaign against corruption does not seem to be taking off. Obscenity and vulgarity should not have a place in public office.