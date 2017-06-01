‘Observe strict waste disposal rules’

BAGUIO CITY: Mayor Mauricio Domogan urged residents here to strictly observe waste disposal rules to avoid contributing to the city’s flooding problem especially at the City Camp basin. The mayor tasked the chiefs of barangay (village) within the major drainage canals along the City Camp and San Roque areas to educate their constituents on the proper disposal of garbage after noting that indiscriminate throwing of trash causes the clogging of the drainage openings and waterways. The city has made a big headway in dredging the City Camp drainage passageway to minimize flooding in the area while the city engineer’s office maintains the declogging of waterways, canals and drainage system in preparation for the rainy season.