Ocat, Milliam cop PPS Baybay MVP plums

Allain Ocat picked up where he left off in Tacloban as he posted another two-title romp while Alexa Milliam matched the feat in the girls’ side of the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala Baybay leg regional age group tennis tournament in Leyte on Saturday.

The 12-year-old Ocat dropped just six games en route to dominating his age group for the second straight week, beating Gerald Gemida, 6-1, 6-1, then the rising star from Ormoc City duplicated his Tacloban feat with a 6-2, 6-3 romp over Gyiem Basalo in the boys’ 14-U final of the Group 2 event sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop and presented by Slazenger.

Milliam, one of a slew of talented players from La Carlota, Negros, likewise took the 12- and 14-U titles in her side of the tournament, crushing Corazon Lambonao, 6-1, 6-2, and whipping Aaliyah Bandalan, 6-1, 6-1, respectively.

Ocat and Milliam also went on to share the MVP honors in the PPS-PEPP Visayas-Mindanao summer tour backed by Asiatraders Corp. and the new Unified tennis group, led by PPS-PEPP, Cebuana Lhuillier, Wilson, Toby’s and B-Meg.

Milliam also claimed two doubles crowns as she teamed up with Corazon Lambonao in routing Rica dela Cerna and Angelie Ramos, 8-0, for the 14-U title, then partnered with Tracy Llamas in repulsing Janzen Albino and Selena Olo, 8-5, for the 18-U diadem.

“Given proper training and support, these two young players (Ocat and Milliam) should be among the future stars of Philippine tennis and their feats should inspire the other young players to strive and work harder,” said Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Meanwhile, action in the PPS-PEPP Visayas summer tour resumes in Maasin, Leyte tomorrow (Monday) with over 200 entries competing while the MCTA Community Coaches Conference will be held from May 9-11, also in Maasin.

For details, call PPS-PEPP Regional Age Group Tennis Event organizer and Sports Program Development director Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

Earlier, Llamas, also from La Carlota, foiled Milliam, 7-6(10), 7-5, for the 16-U title then repelled Joyce Gorgonio, 6-2, 7-6(2), for the 18-U crown while local bet and No. 2 Joshua Torres upended top seed Paolo Loreto, 1-6, 6-4, 10-8, to snare the boys’ 18-U plum; top seed Venz Alforque from Naga, Cebu thwarted Torres’ bid for a second crown with a tough 4-6, 6-3, 10-6 decision in the 16-U finals; while local bet and second ranked Thirdy Jocson routed Johannsen Gapasin, 4-0, 4-0, for the 10-unisex crown.