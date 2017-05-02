Ocat, Repollo score big in PPS Tacloban

Top seeds Allain Ocat and Lyra Mae Repollo came away with a pair of emphatic victories each to dominate their respective sides and share the MVP honors in the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala Tacloban leg regional age group tennis tournament at Tacloban Tennis Courts in Leyte on Tuesday.

Ocat, one of the rising stars from Ormoc City, lived up to the hype in the boys’ 12- and 14-and-under divisions, beating Russel Manlimos twice, 6-2, 6-1, and 6-2, 6-2, respectively, while Repollo ripped Hazel Coderos, 6-4, 6-1, in the 14-U finals then the Naga City, Cebu ace trounced Bless Coderos, 6-3, 6-0, to pocket the 16-U diadem.

Joining the leg MVPs at center stage were Vhon Tudtud, Drenzen Bernales, Ghian Rabor, Noeus Beronio and Bless Coderos, who notched a victory each in the Group 2 tournament serving as part of the PPS-PEPP Visayas summer tour sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop and presented by Slazenger.

Tudtud, also from Naga, survived Ken Mejia, 3-6, 6-0, 11-9, to clinch the 18-U plum; Bernales, from Catbalogan, stunned top seed Carlo Olo, 6-2, 6-2, in the semis then held off Cedrix Bravo, 6-4, 7-6(1), to snare the 16-U title; Rabor, also from Ormoc, took the 10-unisex crown with a 4-1, 4-0 romp over Andrex Veloso; Beronio, from Sogod, Leyte, thwarted Rica dela Cerna, 6-4, 6-3, for the girls’ 12-U plum; and Bless Coderos foiled Repollo’s three-title bid with a 6-4, 6-4 victory in the 18-U final.

Repollo actually went home with four titles as she teamed up with Hazel Coderos to crush Selena Olo and Beronio, 8-3, for the 14-U doubles plum and then partnering with Bless Coderos to subdue Rose Salamida and Trexre Sumapig, 8-2, for the 18-U title in the event backed by Asiatraders Corp. and the new Unified tennis group, led by PPS-PEPP, Cebuana Lhuillier, Wilson, Toby’s and B-Meg.

Ocat, on the other hand, teamed up with Bravo to outlast Henri Faelnar and Reinzo Olo, 8-5, for the 14-U boys’ doubles title while Tudtud and Kent Mejia ran away with the boys’ 18-U doubles crown with an 8-0 rout of Charlie Uy and Arclester Labastida, and Rabor and Zole Dulfo rapped Kate Dayandayan and Beau Arcuino, 8-2, for the 10-unisex doubles crown.

Meanwhile, the PPS-PEPP Visayas summer tour resumes today (May 3) in Baybay, Leyte with over 200 entries clashing for top honors and ranking points in various divisions.

Tracy Llamas, Trixia Sumapig, Alexa Milliam and Corazon Lambonao banner the girls’ field while Paolo Loreto and Joshua Torres along with Venz Alforque and Ocat are the players to watch in the boys’ side. For details call 09154046464.