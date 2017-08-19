Occasional heavy rains possible over PH Saturday

MANILA: The country may experience occasional heavy rains on Saturday, the state weather bureau said.

Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and possible occasional heavy rains, gusty winds and lightning will prevail over the Visayas, and the Calabarzon, Mimaropa and Bicol regions. Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies, isolated light to occasionally heavy rains, gusty winds and lightning.

According to the bureau, the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) continues to affect southern Luzon and the Visayas.

Meanwhile, light to moderate winds will blow from southwest to west over Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao, and from northeast to northwest over the rest of Luzon, while the country’s coastal waters will be slight to moderate, Pagasa said. PNA

PNA/CC