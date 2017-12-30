OCD monitors Albay, Catanduanes for landslide

LEGAZPI CITY: The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in Bicol is closely watching the provinces of Albay and Catanduanes over landslide and flooding threats following torrential rains brought by the tail end of the cold front.

Cluadio Yucot, OCD regional director, issued an orange warning to Albay on Friday as landslide may occur in landslide-prone areas including flooding.

While in Catanduanes, a yellow warning was also raised as flooding and landslide might also occur due to heavy rainfall.

The state weather bureau warned of flooding following more than a week torrential rains brought by the tail end of the cold front here.

Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said heavy rainfall could last until in the first week of 2018 in Bicol region, while a low pressure area might develop as the cloud formation starts before New Year’s Day.

Flooding affected in Legazpi City on Friday morning following a heavy rainfall which prompted Albay Gov. Al Francis Bichara ordered the localized evacuation of the people living in low-lying, landslide and lahar-prone areas in the first and second districts.

The 24-hour rainfall measurement of Pagasa-Legazpi had reached 164.4 millimeter on Friday morning and the cumulative rainfall for the past four to five days had reached 242 millimeter.

Avoidance of artificial pool of waters and no crossing the swollen river was also enforced and small type of sea crafts are advised not to venture to open sea.

The OCD reported that under present weather conditions, the tail-end of a cold front is affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon and Visayas while northeast monsoon affecting Northern and Central Luzon.