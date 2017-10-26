OceanaGold bags PCCI green technology award

KASIBU, Nueva Vizcaya: Australian miner OceanaGold’s green production technology in mineral processing and its $6.1-million automated water treatment (AWT) facility at Didipio mine has earned for the company a Special Citation for Excellence in Ecology and Economy (E3) from one of the country’s biggest business groups.

Jason Magdaong, OceanaGold Phils. Inc. (OGPI) environment manager, said the AWT facility at Didipio mine in this upland town was built to further improve water discharge quality.

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) said OGPI was awarded the E3 citation during the 43rd Philippine Business Conference and Expo (PBC&E) held at the Manila Hotel on October 18.

The citation noted the company’s initiatives, particularly the recycling of process tailings water, while additional upgrades in the mine’s processing plant have reduced its use of freshwater significantly improving the water recycling efficiency up to 90 percent.

“Our technology involves the recycling of process tailings water, contributing significantly to the preservation of natural resources and generating savings for the company,” Magdaong said.

“It was a great privilege to be competing against other firms from various industries that have impressive environmental and management systems in place and we are very honored to be the recipient of this year’s PCCI Special Citation in E3 Award,” Magdaong said.

David Way, OGPI general manager, said that as the government’s partner in development, the company ensures that mineral extraction is carried out “in the most responsible manner through our collective and dedicated efforts in improving our environmental performance.”

He said the company has been using the safest and most environmentally friendly mineral processing technology.

“We implement best practices that will minimize the impact of our operation and further enhance our surrounding environment and communities,” Way said.

Launched in 2003, the PCCI’s E3 Award was established to recognize individual enterprises which demonstrate the most innovative and outstanding environmental performance as part of their sustainable development strategy thereby delivering business benefits.