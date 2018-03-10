Oconer shines in Ronda PH Stage 6

George Oconer of Go for Gold sped past overall leader Ronald Oranza of Navy-Standard Insurance to claim his first lap victory in the 111.8km Stage Six of the Ronda Pilipinas 2018 that started in San Jose, Nueva Ecija and finished in front of the provincial capitol in Tarlac.

Oconer and Oranza separated from the lead pack in the last 10km but greater endurance allowed the former to seize the stage win. Both cyclists clocked identical times of two hours, 37 minutes and four seconds.

“We broke loose from the group in the last 10km, we just took turns after it and I’m glad they hadn’t caught up with us at the finish,” said the 25-year-old Oconer, who was referring to Oranza.

The win though did little to improve Oconer’s overall standings as he remained at No. 8 with 20:31:22 in this race presented by LBC and supported by MVP Sports Foundation, Filinvest, CCN, Petron, Versa.ph, 3Q Sports Event Management, Inc., Boy Kanin, Franzia, Standard Insurance, Bike Xtreme, SH+, Guerciotti, Prolite, Green Planet, Maynilad, NLEX Sports, Lightwater, LBC Foundation and PhilCycling.

The 26-year old Oranza is still on top adding nine seconds to his lead over defending back-to-back champion and Navy teammate Jan Paul Morales with an aggregate time of 20:17:12.

Morales, 32, who is keen to bag a third straight Ronda title, checked in with the peloton nine seconds off the pace and stayed No. 2 with 20:22:20.

The Pangasinense Oranza hurt his right leg after being hit by Go for Gold Developmental team’s Roel Quitoy, who was hit first by a motorcycle-riding marshal in Camiling, Tarlac.

“It hurts, I have several scratches on my leg and my left thumb hurt too. I’ll see what happens tomorrow (today),” said Oranza.

Oranza will still wear the red LBC leader’s jersey in today’s Stage Seven Individual Time Trial that begins at the capitol and end at the Monasterio de Tarlac in San Jose, Tarlac.

Ronald Lomotos of Navy-Standard finished No. 3 with 20:26:09, Jay Lampawog of Go for Gold Developmental team at No. 4 with 20:28:25, Cris Joven of Army-Bicycology at No. 5 with 20:28:48 and Ronnel Hualda of Go for Gold Developmental team at No. 6 with 20:29:47.

Rounding up the top 10 were Navy-Standard’s John Mark Camingao (20:29:53) at No. 7 and El Joshua Carino (20:32:17) at No. 9.

CCN Superteam member and former champ Irish Valenzuela also figured in crash involving a big group of riders in the final stretch and is doubtful to finish the race.

The 2013 champion remains at No. 10 overall with 20:32:23.

Army-Bicycology’s Marvin Tapic and Merculio Ramos who suffered scrapes and cuts in that same crash declared that they will still compete in today’s race.

Navy is still leading the overall team race with 81:23:35 ahead of Go for Gold Developmental Team with 81:53:13 and Army-Bicycology with 82:10:37.